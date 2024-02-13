Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE: DOUG) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.83 million Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s per share price at $1.88 changed hands at $0.04 or 2.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $166.72M. DOUG’s last price was a discount, traded about -163.3% off its 52-week high of $4.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.57, which suggests the last value was 16.49% up since then. When we look at Douglas Elliman Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.36.
Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) trade information
Instantly DOUG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.1500 added 2.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.27%, with the 5-day performance at -11.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) is -22.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.74 days.
Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Douglas Elliman Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.00% over the past 6 months, a -311.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -9.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Douglas Elliman Inc will rise 65.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 78.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.80% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $229.76 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Douglas Elliman Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $245.15 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $207.33 million and $213.98 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.60%.
The 2024 estimates are for Douglas Elliman Inc earnings to decrease by -395.83%.
DOUG Dividends
Douglas Elliman Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March. The 2.53% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.05. It is important to note, however, that the 2.53% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.