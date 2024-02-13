Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE: DOUG) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.83 million Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s per share price at $1.88 changed hands at $0.04 or 2.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $166.72M. DOUG’s last price was a discount, traded about -163.3% off its 52-week high of $4.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.57, which suggests the last value was 16.49% up since then. When we look at Douglas Elliman Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.36.

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) trade information

Instantly DOUG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.1500 added 2.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.27%, with the 5-day performance at -11.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) is -22.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.74 days.