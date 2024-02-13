Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the latest trading session, 2.92 million Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.99 changed hands at -$0.04 or -2.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.76B. DNN’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.04% off its 52-week high of $2.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.92, which suggests the last value was 53.77% up since then. When we look at Denison Mines Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06.
Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) trade information
Instantly DNN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.12 subtracted -2.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.15%, with the 5-day performance at -2.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) is 0.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 41.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.03 days.
Denison Mines Corp (DNN) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Denison Mines Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 42.81% over the past 6 months, a -200.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.30%.
Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.39% of Denison Mines Corp shares while 46.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.52%. There are 46.34% institutions holding the Denison Mines Corp stock share, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.83% of the shares, roughly 42.89 million DNN shares worth $53.62 million.
Alps Advisors Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.28% or 38.02 million shares worth $47.53 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. With 42.86 million shares estimated at $70.72 million under it, the former controlled 4.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF held about 4.12% of the shares, roughly 36.63 million shares worth around $45.78 million.