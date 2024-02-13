Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the latest trading session, 2.92 million Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.99 changed hands at -$0.04 or -2.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.76B. DNN’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.04% off its 52-week high of $2.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.92, which suggests the last value was 53.77% up since then. When we look at Denison Mines Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Instantly DNN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.12 subtracted -2.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.15%, with the 5-day performance at -2.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) is 0.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 41.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.03 days.