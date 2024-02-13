Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2.59 million Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s most recent per share price at $39.47 changed hands at -$1.11 or -2.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $25.40B. DAL’s current price is a discount, trading about -26.2% off its 52-week high of $49.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.60, which suggests the last value was 22.47% up since then. When we look at Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) trade information
Instantly DAL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 40.94 subtracted -2.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.89%, with the 5-day performance at -1.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is 2.60% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.34 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Delta Air Lines, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.76% over the past 6 months, a 5.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.70%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.80%. The 2024 estimates are for Delta Air Lines, Inc. earnings to increase by 3.24%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.12% per year.
DAL Dividends
Delta Air Lines, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 11 and April 15. The 0.51% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 0.51% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.34% of Delta Air Lines, Inc. shares while 72.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.39%. There are 72.14% institutions holding the Delta Air Lines, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.26% of the shares, roughly 72.47 million DAL shares worth $3.45 billion.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.20% or 39.89 million shares worth $1.9 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 20.11 million shares estimated at $956.03 million under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 2.44% of the shares, roughly 15.73 million shares worth around $747.66 million.