Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2.59 million Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s most recent per share price at $39.47 changed hands at -$1.11 or -2.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $25.40B. DAL’s current price is a discount, trading about -26.2% off its 52-week high of $49.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.60, which suggests the last value was 22.47% up since then. When we look at Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) trade information

Instantly DAL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 40.94 subtracted -2.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.89%, with the 5-day performance at -1.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is 2.60% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.34 days.