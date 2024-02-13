CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 11.2 million CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.51. With the company’s per share price at $77.29 changed hands at $0.97 or 1.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $97.27B. CVS’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.22% off its 52-week high of $90.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $64.41, which suggests the last value was 16.66% up since then. When we look at CVS Health Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) trade information

Instantly CVS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 78.02 added 1.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.11%, with the 5-day performance at 6.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) is -2.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 36.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.58 days.