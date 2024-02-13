CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 11.66 million CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s per share price at $36.87 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $72.86B. CSX’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.36% off its 52-week high of $37.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.60, which suggests the last value was 25.14% up since then. When we look at CSX Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.98.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX) trade information

Instantly CSX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 37.37 subtracted -0.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.35%, with the 5-day performance at 0.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX) is 6.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.62 days.