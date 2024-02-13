Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch CPNG Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 13.36 million Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s per share price at $15.00 changed hands at $0.54 or 3.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $26.82B. CPNG’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.27% off its 52-week high of $19.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.66, which suggests the last value was 15.6% up since then. When we look at Coupang Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48.

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Instantly CPNG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.19 added 3.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.35%, with the 5-day performance at 8.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) is -9.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.62 days.