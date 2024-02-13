Could Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 1.57 million Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s per share price at $2.95 changed hands at $0.08 or 2.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $407.45M. XERS’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.07% off its 52-week high of $3.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.11, which suggests the last value was 62.37% up since then. When we look at Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.78.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) trade information

Instantly XERS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.97 added 2.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.53%, with the 5-day performance at 19.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) is 0.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.47 days.