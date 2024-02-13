Could Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 1.0 million Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.85. With the company’s per share price at $20.40 changed hands at $0.43 or 2.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.52B. KURA’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.35% off its 52-week high of $22.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.41, which suggests the last value was 63.68% up since then. When we look at Kura Oncology Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.66.

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) trade information

Instantly KURA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 21.08 added 2.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 41.86%, with the 5-day performance at -0.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) is 31.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.88 days.