Could Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 1.0 million Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.85. With the company’s per share price at $20.40 changed hands at $0.43 or 2.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.52B. KURA’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.35% off its 52-week high of $22.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.41, which suggests the last value was 63.68% up since then. When we look at Kura Oncology Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.66.
Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) trade information
Instantly KURA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 21.08 added 2.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 41.86%, with the 5-day performance at -0.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) is 31.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.88 days.
Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Kura Oncology Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 72.01% over the past 6 months, a -2.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kura Oncology Inc will fall -12.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -8.00% for the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.93%. The 2024 estimates are for Kura Oncology Inc earnings to decrease by -2.46%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.93% per year.
KURA Dividends
Kura Oncology Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 26.