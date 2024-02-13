Could Cutera Inc (NASDAQ: CUTR) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the latest trading session, 0.56 million Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.68 changed hands at -$0.36 or -11.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $53.44M. CUTR’s current price is a discount, trading about -1243.28% off its 52-week high of $36.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.38, which suggests the last value was 48.51% up since then. When we look at Cutera Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25.

Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) trade information

Instantly CUTR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.10 subtracted -11.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.97%, with the 5-day performance at -3.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) is -28.34% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.1 days.