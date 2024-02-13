Could Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.45 million Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.45. With the company’s per share price at $21.88 changed hands at $2.12 or 10.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.22B. AKRO’s last price was a discount, traded about -166.82% off its 52-week high of $58.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.25, which suggests the last value was 48.58% up since then. When we look at Akero Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36.
Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) trade information
Instantly AKRO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 22.17 added 10.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.30%, with the 5-day performance at 8.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) is -3.10% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.07 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Akero Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -53.99% over the past 6 months, a 1.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.50%.
The 2024 estimates are for Akero Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 3.34%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -14.60% per year.
AKRO Dividends
Akero Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 19.
Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.96% of Akero Therapeutics Inc shares while 109.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 117.17%. There are 109.02% institutions holding the Akero Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Janus Henderson Group PLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.96% of the shares, roughly 4.43 million AKRO shares worth $206.61 million.
Alkeon Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.24% or 3.47 million shares worth $161.89 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were ACAP Strategic Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 1.64 million shares estimated at $76.8 million under it, the former controlled 2.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 2.77% of the shares, roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $71.9 million.