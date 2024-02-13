Could Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.45 million Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.45. With the company’s per share price at $21.88 changed hands at $2.12 or 10.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.22B. AKRO’s last price was a discount, traded about -166.82% off its 52-week high of $58.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.25, which suggests the last value was 48.58% up since then. When we look at Akero Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36.

Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) trade information

Instantly AKRO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 22.17 added 10.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.30%, with the 5-day performance at 8.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) is -3.10% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.07 days.