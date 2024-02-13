Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.15 million Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s per share price at $4.13 changed hands at $0.24 or 6.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $564.98M. CYH’s last price was a discount, traded about -93.95% off its 52-week high of $8.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.01, which suggests the last value was 51.33% up since then. When we look at Community Health Systems, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.87.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) trade information

Instantly CYH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.15 added 6.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.95%, with the 5-day performance at 13.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) is 13.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.19 days.