Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.15 million Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s per share price at $4.13 changed hands at $0.24 or 6.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $564.98M. CYH’s last price was a discount, traded about -93.95% off its 52-week high of $8.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.01, which suggests the last value was 51.33% up since then. When we look at Community Health Systems, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.87.
Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) trade information
Instantly CYH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.15 added 6.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.95%, with the 5-day performance at 13.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) is 13.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.19 days.
Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Community Health Systems, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.97% over the past 6 months, a 31.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Community Health Systems, Inc. will fall -96.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 79.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.10% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.16 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Community Health Systems, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.14 billion and $3.11 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.70%.
The 2024 estimates are for Community Health Systems, Inc. earnings to increase by 38.17%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -7.95% per year.
CYH Dividends
Community Health Systems, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 13 and February 19.