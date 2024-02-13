CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) Gain 8.72%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.78 million CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.09. With the company’s per share price at $2.37 changed hands at $0.19 or 8.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $502.58M. COMM’s last price was a discount, traded about -266.67% off its 52-week high of $8.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.34, which suggests the last value was 43.46% up since then. When we look at CommScope Holding Company Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.58.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) trade information

Instantly COMM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.38 added 8.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.96%, with the 5-day performance at 13.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) is -4.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.1 days.