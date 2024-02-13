Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) : Investors Should Not Dump CMCSA Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 21.67 million Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s per share price at $42.61 changed hands at $0.54 or 1.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $169.24B. CMCSA’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.38% off its 52-week high of $47.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $34.63, which suggests the last value was 18.73% up since then. When we look at Comcast Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 23.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15.

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) trade information

Instantly CMCSA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 44.94 added 1.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.83%, with the 5-day performance at -5.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is -1.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.33 days.