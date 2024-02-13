Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 13.49 million Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.59. With the company’s per share price at $59.70 changed hands at $0.14 or 0.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $258.11B. KO’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.86% off its 52-week high of $64.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $51.55, which suggests the last value was 13.65% up since then. When we look at Coca-Cola Co’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.94.

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) trade information

Instantly KO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 60.21 added 0.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.31%, with the 5-day performance at -0.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) is -0.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.62 days.