Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Will Continue To Grow In 2024.

In the latest trading session, 2.67 million Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.08 changed hands at -$0.49 or -2.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.64B. CLF’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.65% off its 52-week high of $22.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.61, which suggests the last value was 28.67% up since then. When we look at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) trade information

Instantly CLF was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 20.02 subtracted -2.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.54%, with the 5-day performance at -3.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) is 3.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.67 days.