Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 1.78 million Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.91. With the company’s per share price at $1.81 changed hands at $0.13 or 7.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $874.25M. CCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.73% off its 52-week high of $1.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.99, which suggests the last value was 45.3% up since then. When we look at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.67.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) trade information

Instantly CCO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8300 added 7.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.55%, with the 5-day performance at 9.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) is 7.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.31 days.