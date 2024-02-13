Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 1.78 million Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.91. With the company’s per share price at $1.81 changed hands at $0.13 or 7.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $874.25M. CCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.73% off its 52-week high of $1.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.99, which suggests the last value was 45.3% up since then. When we look at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.67.
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) trade information
Instantly CCO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8300 added 7.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.55%, with the 5-day performance at 9.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) is 7.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.31 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.30% over the past 6 months, a -407.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -7.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. will fall -80.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -171.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.40% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $610.14 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $461.46 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $709.16 million and $545.43 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -14.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -15.40%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.22%. The 2024 estimates are for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -165.77%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.00% per year.
CCO Dividends
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 27.