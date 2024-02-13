Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 18.21 million Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s per share price at $49.99 changed hands at -$0.14 or -0.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $203.13B. CSCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.4% off its 52-week high of $58.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $45.56, which suggests the last value was 8.86% up since then. When we look at Cisco Systems, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 20.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.89.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) trade information

Instantly CSCO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 50.61 subtracted -0.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.05%, with the 5-day performance at 0.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is -0.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 43.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.4 days.