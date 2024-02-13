China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 2.31 million China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s per share price at $0.09 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.02M. CPHI’s last price was a discount, traded about -1122.22% off its 52-week high of $1.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.08, which suggests the last value was 11.11% up since then. When we look at China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.71.
China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information
Instantly CPHI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1000 added 0.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.82%, with the 5-day performance at 2.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) is -0.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 42460.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.
1 analysts are of the opinion that China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2012 will be $20.43 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $23.98 million and $18.12 million respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.70%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.70%.
CPHI Dividends
China Pharma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.
China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 62.34% of China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares while 0.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.81%. There are 0.68% institutions holding the China Pharma Holdings Inc. stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 0.20% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million CPHI shares worth $11047.0.
Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.17% or 96783.0 shares worth $9155.0 as of Sep 29, 2023.
With 14500.0 shares estimated at $1371.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.