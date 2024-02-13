Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.81 million Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.78 changed hands at -$0.75 or -4.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.24B. CHWY’s current price is a discount, trading about -195.23% off its 52-week high of $49.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.53, which suggests the last value was 1.49% up since then. When we look at Chewy Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15.

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Instantly CHWY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.88 subtracted -4.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.99%, with the 5-day performance at -2.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) is -12.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.31 days.