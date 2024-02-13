Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ: CNTA) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 0.78 million Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s per share price at $9.60 changed hands at $0.34 or 3.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $936.67M. CNTA’s last price was a premium, traded about 2.08% off its 52-week high of $9.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.00, which suggests the last value was 68.75% up since then. When we look at Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.64.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) trade information
Instantly CNTA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.95 added 3.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.60%, with the 5-day performance at 17.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) is 38.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.18 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 43.93% over the past 6 months, a 29.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.60%.
The 2024 estimates are for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR earnings to increase by 29.61%.
CNTA Dividends
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.01% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR shares while 86.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.76%. There are 86.00% institutions holding the Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR stock share, with Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 20.50% of the shares, roughly 19.96 million CNTA shares worth $129.16 million.
General Atlantic, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.94% or 9.68 million shares worth $59.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 2.79 million shares estimated at $21.02 million under it, the former controlled 2.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 1.04% of the shares, roughly 1.01 million shares worth around $6.26 million.