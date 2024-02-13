Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ: CNTA) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 0.78 million Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s per share price at $9.60 changed hands at $0.34 or 3.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $936.67M. CNTA’s last price was a premium, traded about 2.08% off its 52-week high of $9.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.00, which suggests the last value was 68.75% up since then. When we look at Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.64.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) trade information

Instantly CNTA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.95 added 3.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.60%, with the 5-day performance at 17.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) is 38.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.18 days.