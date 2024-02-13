Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 27.99 million Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.56. With the company’s per share price at $15.49 changed hands at $0.18 or 1.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.57B. CCL’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.44% off its 52-week high of $19.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.37, which suggests the last value was 45.97% up since then. When we look at Carnival Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 33.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.89.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Instantly CCL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 16.13 added 1.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.45%, with the 5-day performance at -2.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) is -11.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 88.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.71 days.