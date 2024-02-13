Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 27.99 million Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.56. With the company’s per share price at $15.49 changed hands at $0.18 or 1.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.57B. CCL’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.44% off its 52-week high of $19.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.37, which suggests the last value was 45.97% up since then. When we look at Carnival Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 33.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.89.
Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) trade information
Instantly CCL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 16.13 added 1.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.45%, with the 5-day performance at -2.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) is -11.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 88.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.71 days.
Carnival Corp. (CCL) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Carnival Corp. will rise 67.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 103.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.30% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.41 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Carnival Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending May 2024 will be $5.76 billion.
CCL Dividends
Carnival Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 25 and March 29.