British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE: BTI) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 1.9 million British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.54. With the company’s most recent per share price at $30.39 changed hands at -$0.54 or -1.75% at last look, the market valuation stands at $67.78B. BTI’s current price is a discount, trading about -28.0% off its 52-week high of $38.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.35, which suggests the last value was 6.71% up since then. When we look at British American Tobacco Plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64.
British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) trade information
Instantly BTI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 31.63 subtracted -1.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.75%, with the 5-day performance at 2.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) is 0.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.97 days.
British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the British American Tobacco Plc ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.06% over the past 6 months, a 3.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.10%.
BTI Dividends
British American Tobacco Plc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March. The 9.56% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.90. It is important to note, however, that the 9.56% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.
British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.48% of British American Tobacco Plc ADR shares while 6.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.52%. There are 6.73% institutions holding the British American Tobacco Plc ADR stock share, with Capital International Investors the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.03% of the shares, roughly 22.96 million BTI shares worth $762.2 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.75% or 16.68 million shares worth $553.73 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were American Mutual Fund Inc and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. With 11.72 million shares estimated at $367.99 million under it, the former controlled 0.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held about 0.43% of the shares, roughly 9.59 million shares worth around $301.14 million.