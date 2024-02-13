British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE: BTI) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 1.9 million British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.54. With the company’s most recent per share price at $30.39 changed hands at -$0.54 or -1.75% at last look, the market valuation stands at $67.78B. BTI’s current price is a discount, trading about -28.0% off its 52-week high of $38.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.35, which suggests the last value was 6.71% up since then. When we look at British American Tobacco Plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) trade information

Instantly BTI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 31.63 subtracted -1.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.75%, with the 5-day performance at 2.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) is 0.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.97 days.