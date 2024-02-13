Blend Labs Inc (NYSE: BLND): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 2.57 million Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s per share price at $2.86 changed hands at $0.09 or 3.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $709.85M. BLND’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.8% off its 52-week high of $2.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 81.47% up since then. When we look at Blend Labs Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99.

Instantly BLND was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.95 added 3.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.16%, with the 5-day performance at 6.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) is 21.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.73 days.

Blend Labs Inc (BLND) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Blend Labs Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 90.67% over the past 6 months, a 47.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Blend Labs Inc will rise 57.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 53.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -33.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $36.93 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Blend Labs Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $41.34 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $42.78 million and $37.34 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -13.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.70%.

The 2024 estimates are for Blend Labs Inc earnings to increase by 47.09%.

BLND Dividends

Blend Labs Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 19.

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.14% of Blend Labs Inc shares while 54.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.01%. There are 54.80% institutions holding the Blend Labs Inc stock share, with General Atlantic, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.11% of the shares, roughly 19.13 million BLND shares worth $18.12 million.

Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX, Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.28% or 14.82 million shares worth $14.04 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 6.43 million shares estimated at $6.09 million under it, the former controlled 2.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.00% of the shares, roughly 2.37 million shares worth around $2.24 million.