Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ: BDRX) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session, 9.8 million Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.76 changing hands around $0.31 or 21.49% at last look, the market valuation stands at $0.42M. BDRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -12312.5% off its 52-week high of $218.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.21, which suggests the last value was 31.25% up since then. When we look at Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 55.02.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) trade information

Instantly BDRX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 15.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0000 added 21.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.27%, with the 5-day performance at 15.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) is -12.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 45350.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.94 days.