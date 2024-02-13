Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ: BDRX) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session, 9.8 million Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.76 changing hands around $0.31 or 21.49% at last look, the market valuation stands at $0.42M. BDRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -12312.5% off its 52-week high of $218.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.21, which suggests the last value was 31.25% up since then. When we look at Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 55.02.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) trade information
Instantly BDRX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 15.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0000 added 21.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.27%, with the 5-day performance at 15.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) is -12.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 45350.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.94 days.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (BDRX) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -68.65% over the past 6 months, a 99.98% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR shares while 11.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.59%. There are 11.59% institutions holding the Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR stock share, with Cubist Systematic Strategies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.41% of the shares, roughly 3325.0 BDRX shares worth $228.0.
Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.08% or 2554.0 shares worth $175.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.