Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.48 million Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BEAM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.68. With the company’s per share price at $33.40 changed hands at $4.35 or 14.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.72B. BEAM’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.2% off its 52-week high of $44.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.95, which suggests the last value was 49.25% up since then. When we look at Beam Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.82.

Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BEAM) trade information

Instantly BEAM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 28.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 33.56 added 14.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.70%, with the 5-day performance at 28.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BEAM) is 28.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.92 days.