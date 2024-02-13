Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 3.65 million Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.67 changed hands at -$0.08 or -2.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.19B. BBD’s current price is a discount, trading about -32.96% off its 52-week high of $3.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.19, which suggests the last value was 17.98% up since then. When we look at Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 24.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.97.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) trade information

Instantly BBD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -20.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.95 subtracted -2.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.52%, with the 5-day performance at -20.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) is -17.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.01 days.