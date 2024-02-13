AT&T, Inc. (NYSE: T) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 31.14 million AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.55. With the company’s per share price at $17.02 changed hands at $0.18 or 1.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $121.69B. T’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.45% off its 52-week high of $19.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.43, which suggests the last value was 21.09% up since then. When we look at AT&T, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 44.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.80.
AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T) trade information
Instantly T was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 17.77 added 1.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.43%, with the 5-day performance at -4.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T) is 4.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 96.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.19 days.
AT&T, Inc. (T) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the AT&T, Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.44% over the past 6 months, a -5.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AT&T, Inc. will fall -10.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.10% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $30.62 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that AT&T, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $30.31 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $30.27 billion and $29.94 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.20%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.26%. The 2024 estimates are for AT&T, Inc. earnings to decrease by -7.78%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.77% per year.
T Dividends
AT&T, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 18 and April 22. The 6.52% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.11. It is important to note, however, that the 6.52% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.