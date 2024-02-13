AT&T, Inc. (NYSE: T) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 31.14 million AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.55. With the company’s per share price at $17.02 changed hands at $0.18 or 1.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $121.69B. T’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.45% off its 52-week high of $19.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.43, which suggests the last value was 21.09% up since then. When we look at AT&T, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 44.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.80.

AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T) trade information

Instantly T was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 17.77 added 1.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.43%, with the 5-day performance at -4.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T) is 4.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 96.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.19 days.