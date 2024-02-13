Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN) Shares Declined By -11.23% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 11.29 million Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ:AZN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.51. With the company’s per share price at $61.41 changed hands at -$0.85 or -1.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $190.39B. AZN’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.67% off its 52-week high of $76.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $61.70, which suggests the last value was -0.47% down since then. When we look at Astrazeneca plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.88.

Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ:AZN) trade information

Instantly AZN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 67.08 subtracted -1.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.82%, with the 5-day performance at -5.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ:AZN) is -11.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.72 days.