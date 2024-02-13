Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX: ASXC) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s per share price at $0.30 changed hands at $0.0 or 1.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $79.40M. ASXC’s last price was a discount, traded about -293.33% off its 52-week high of $1.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 33.33% up since then. When we look at Asensus Surgical Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.73.

Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC) trade information

Instantly ASXC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3143 added 1.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.80%, with the 5-day performance at 15.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC) is -10.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.93 days.