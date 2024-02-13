Are Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) Shares Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 1.49 million Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.01. With the company’s per share price at $46.71 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.85B. SYM’s last price was a discount, traded about -37.32% off its 52-week high of $64.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.14, which suggests the last value was 69.73% up since then. When we look at Symbotic Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.89.

With action -5.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.00%, with the 5-day performance at -5.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) is 9.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.14 days.

Symbotic Inc (SYM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Symbotic Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.31% over the past 6 months, a 94.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Symbotic Inc will rise 70.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 48.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $410.76 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Symbotic Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $450.79 million.

The 2024 estimates are for Symbotic Inc earnings to increase by 906.34%.

SYM Dividends

Symbotic Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 05.

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.84% of Symbotic Inc shares while 47.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.29%. There are 47.10% institutions holding the Symbotic Inc stock share, with Softbank Group Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 24.70% of the shares, roughly 22.0 million SYM shares worth $1.03 billion.

SB Global Advisers Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 22.46% or 20.0 million shares worth $934.2 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF. With 0.78 million shares estimated at $36.64 million under it, the former controlled 0.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF held about 0.69% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $28.8 million.