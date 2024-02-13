Are Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the latest trading session, 3.44 million Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s most recent per share price at $57.10 changed hands at -$0.93 or -1.61% at last look, the market valuation stands at $50.11B. OXY’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.51% off its 52-week high of $67.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $55.12, which suggests the last value was 3.47% up since then. When we look at Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.52.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) trade information

Instantly OXY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 58.49 subtracted -1.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.38%, with the 5-day performance at -0.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) is -1.66% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 52.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.74 days.