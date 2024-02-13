Are Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 17.15 million Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.50. With the company’s per share price at $53.92 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $103.20B. C’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.47% off its 52-week high of $57.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.17, which suggests the last value was 29.21% up since then. When we look at Citigroup Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.92.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) trade information

Instantly C was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 54.97 subtracted -0.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.82%, with the 5-day performance at -1.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) is 3.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.15 days.