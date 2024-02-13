Are Biolase Inc (NASDAQ: BIOL) Shares Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the latest trading session, 8.79 million Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.16 changed hands at -$0.29 or -64.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $0.55M. BIOL’s current price is a discount, trading about -32400.0% off its 52-week high of $52.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was -118.75% down since then. When we look at Biolase Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 194.77.
Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) trade information
Instantly BIOL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -69.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6400 subtracted -64.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -85.72%, with the 5-day performance at -69.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) is -84.59% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 96560.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.14 days.
Biolase Inc (BIOL) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Biolase Inc will rise 98.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 90.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.50% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.55 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Biolase Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $11.09 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14.05 million and $10.47 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.00%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 52.73%. The 2024 estimates are for Biolase Inc earnings to increase by 93.72%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.