Are Biolase Inc (NASDAQ: BIOL) Shares Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the latest trading session, 8.79 million Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.16 changed hands at -$0.29 or -64.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $0.55M. BIOL’s current price is a discount, trading about -32400.0% off its 52-week high of $52.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was -118.75% down since then. When we look at Biolase Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 194.77.

Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) trade information

Instantly BIOL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -69.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6400 subtracted -64.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -85.72%, with the 5-day performance at -69.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) is -84.59% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 96560.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.14 days.