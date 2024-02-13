Analyzing Sacks Parente Golf Inc(NASDAQ: SPGC) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the latest trading session, 0.66 million Sacks Parente Golf Inc (NASDAQ:SPGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.68 changed hands at -$0.06 or -8.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.93M. SPGC’s current price is a discount, trading about -4311.76% off its 52-week high of $30.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 22.06% up since then. When we look at Sacks Parente Golf Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 64.41.
Sacks Parente Golf Inc (NASDAQ:SPGC) trade information
Instantly SPGC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -23.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8899 subtracted -8.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.02%, with the 5-day performance at -23.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sacks Parente Golf Inc (NASDAQ:SPGC) is 3.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 50250.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.32 days.
Sacks Parente Golf Inc (NASDAQ:SPGC)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 59.09% of Sacks Parente Golf Inc shares while 0.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.93%. There are 0.79% institutions holding the Sacks Parente Golf Inc stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 0.32% of the shares, roughly 47417.0 SPGC shares worth $29450.0.
Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.20% or 28477.0 shares worth $17687.0 as of Sep 29, 2023.