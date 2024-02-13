Analyzing Sacks Parente Golf Inc(NASDAQ: SPGC) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the latest trading session, 0.66 million Sacks Parente Golf Inc (NASDAQ:SPGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.68 changed hands at -$0.06 or -8.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.93M. SPGC’s current price is a discount, trading about -4311.76% off its 52-week high of $30.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 22.06% up since then. When we look at Sacks Parente Golf Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 64.41.

Sacks Parente Golf Inc (NASDAQ:SPGC) trade information

Instantly SPGC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -23.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8899 subtracted -8.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.02%, with the 5-day performance at -23.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sacks Parente Golf Inc (NASDAQ:SPGC) is 3.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 50250.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.32 days.