Analyzing MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd(NASDAQ: YGMZ) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the last trading session, 1.18 million MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s per share price at $0.51 changed hands at $0.04 or 8.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.04M. YGMZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -311.76% off its 52-week high of $2.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the last value was 23.53% up since then. When we look at MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10110.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 57.67.
MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:YGMZ) trade information
Instantly YGMZ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6199 added 8.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.51%, with the 5-day performance at 8.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:YGMZ) is 5.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.79 days.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.30%.
YGMZ Dividends
MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 27.
MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 50.31% of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd shares while 0.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.63%. There are 0.31% institutions holding the MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.16% of the shares, roughly 36918.0 YGMZ shares worth $32266.0.
Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 28100.0 shares worth $24559.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
With 2711.0 shares estimated at $3280.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.