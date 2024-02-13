Analyzing MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd(NASDAQ: YGMZ) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the last trading session, 1.18 million MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s per share price at $0.51 changed hands at $0.04 or 8.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.04M. YGMZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -311.76% off its 52-week high of $2.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the last value was 23.53% up since then. When we look at MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10110.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 57.67.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:YGMZ) trade information

Instantly YGMZ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6199 added 8.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.51%, with the 5-day performance at 8.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:YGMZ) is 5.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.79 days.