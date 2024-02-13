Analyzing Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE: LYG)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the latest trading session, 2.3 million Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.03 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $32.35B. LYG’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.06% off its 52-week high of $2.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.88, which suggests the last value was 7.39% up since then. When we look at Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.00.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) trade information

Instantly LYG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.40%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.09 subtracted -0.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.06%, with the 5-day performance at -2.40% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) is -10.96% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.29 days.