Analyzing BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (NASDAQ: BGLC) Stock’s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the latest trading session, 23.06 million BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (NASDAQ:BGLC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.81. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.56 changing hands around $1.15 or 279.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.75M. BGLC’s current price is a discount, trading about -1046.15% off its 52-week high of $17.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.31, which suggests the last value was 80.13% up since then. When we look at BioNexus Gene Lab Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 38780.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 71.28.
BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (NASDAQ:BGLC) trade information
Instantly BGLC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 258.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.2400 added 279.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 194.34%, with the 5-day performance at 258.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (NASDAQ:BGLC) is 231.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 93570.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.87 days.
BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (NASDAQ:BGLC)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 63.50% of BioNexus Gene Lab Corp shares while 0.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.45%. There are 0.89% institutions holding the BioNexus Gene Lab Corp stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 0.34% of the shares, roughly 59688.0 BGLC shares worth $80578.0.
Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.29% or 51751.0 shares worth $69863.0 as of Sep 29, 2023.
With 23681.0 shares estimated at $31969.0 under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares.