Analyzing American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) Stock’s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the last trading session, 27.65 million American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s per share price at $14.93 changed hands at $0.05 or 0.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.76B. AAL’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.8% off its 52-week high of $19.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.86, which suggests the last value was 27.26% up since then. When we look at American Airlines Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 30.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.76.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information

Instantly AAL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.18 added 0.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.66%, with the 5-day performance at 4.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) is 2.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.91 days.