Analyzing American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) Stock’s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the last trading session, 27.65 million American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s per share price at $14.93 changed hands at $0.05 or 0.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.76B. AAL’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.8% off its 52-week high of $19.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.86, which suggests the last value was 27.26% up since then. When we look at American Airlines Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 30.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.76.
American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information
Instantly AAL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.18 added 0.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.66%, with the 5-day performance at 4.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) is 2.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.91 days.
American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the American Airlines Group Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.60% over the past 6 months, a -7.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.90%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.77%. The 2024 estimates are for American Airlines Group Inc earnings to decrease by -4.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 48.70% per year.
AAL Dividends
American Airlines Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29.