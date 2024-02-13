An Overview Of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL)

In the latest trading session, 2.34 million United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $41.26 changed hands at -$1.76 or -4.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.53B. UAL’s current price is a discount, trading about -41.13% off its 52-week high of $58.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.68, which suggests the last value was 18.37% up since then. When we look at United Airlines Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) trade information

Instantly UAL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 43.29 subtracted -4.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.01%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) is 3.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.5 days.