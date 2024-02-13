An Overview of Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: REVB)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.4 million Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:REVB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.20. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.90 changing hands around $0.14 or 5.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.16M. REVB’s current price is a discount, trading about -2931.03% off its 52-week high of $87.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.40, which suggests the last value was 17.24% up since then. When we look at Revelation Biosciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.60.

Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information

Instantly REVB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.09 added 5.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.69%, with the 5-day performance at 11.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:REVB) is -79.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.31 days.