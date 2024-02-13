An Overview of Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONVO)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s per share price at $1.12 changed hands at $0.22 or 24.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.24M. ONVO’s last price was a discount, traded about -203.57% off its 52-week high of $3.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.89, which suggests the last value was 20.54% up since then. When we look at Organovo Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 47700.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.48.

Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) trade information

Instantly ONVO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1700 added 24.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.90%, with the 5-day performance at 9.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) is 2.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.92 days.