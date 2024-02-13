An Overview of Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONVO)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s per share price at $1.12 changed hands at $0.22 or 24.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.24M. ONVO’s last price was a discount, traded about -203.57% off its 52-week high of $3.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.89, which suggests the last value was 20.54% up since then. When we look at Organovo Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 47700.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.48.
Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) trade information
Instantly ONVO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1700 added 24.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.90%, with the 5-day performance at 9.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) is 2.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.92 days.
Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Organovo Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.11% over the past 6 months, a 11.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.91%.
ONVO Dividends
Organovo Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 08.
Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.05% of Organovo Holdings Inc shares while 7.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.65%. There are 7.42% institutions holding the Organovo Holdings Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.25% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million ONVO shares worth $0.48 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.69% or 0.15 million shares worth $0.25 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.18 million shares estimated at $0.3 million under it, the former controlled 2.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.20% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $0.18 million.