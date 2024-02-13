An Overview Of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI)

In the last trading session, 11.2 million Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.88. With the company’s per share price at $16.78 changed hands at $0.17 or 1.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $37.30B. KMI’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.31% off its 52-week high of $18.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.89, which suggests the last value was 5.3% up since then. When we look at Kinder Morgan Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.78.

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) trade information

Instantly KMI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.84 added 1.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.88%, with the 5-day performance at 0.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) is -5.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2 days.