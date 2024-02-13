An Overview Of Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CABA)

In the last trading session, 1.36 million Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.49. With the company’s per share price at $25.00 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.07B. CABA’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.4% off its 52-week high of $26.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.88, which suggests the last value was 76.48% up since then. When we look at Cabaletta Bio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04.
Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) trade information
With action 10.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.13%, with the 5-day performance at 10.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) is 16.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.93 days.
Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Cabaletta Bio Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 83.55% over the past 6 months, a 12.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -180.48%. The 2024 estimates are for Cabaletta Bio Inc earnings to increase by 11.13%.
CABA Dividends
Cabaletta Bio Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.
Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.53% of Cabaletta Bio Inc shares while 107.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.94%. There are 107.02% institutions holding the Cabaletta Bio Inc stock share, with Fred Alger Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.49% of the shares, roughly 4.57 million CABA shares worth $59.04 million.
Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.21% or 3.27 million shares worth $42.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.22 million shares estimated at $43.87 million under it, the former controlled 8.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.87% of the shares, roughly 1.14 million shares worth around $14.75 million.