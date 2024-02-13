An Overview Of Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CABA)

In the last trading session, 1.36 million Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.49. With the company’s per share price at $25.00 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.07B. CABA’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.4% off its 52-week high of $26.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.88, which suggests the last value was 76.48% up since then. When we look at Cabaletta Bio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) trade information

With action 10.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.13%, with the 5-day performance at 10.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) is 16.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.93 days.