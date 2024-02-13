Amcor Plc (NYSE: AMCR) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session, 1.89 million Amcor Plc (NYSE:AMCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.85. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.83 changed hands at -$0.35 or -3.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.76B. AMCR’s current price is a discount, trading about -30.35% off its 52-week high of $11.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.45, which suggests the last value was 4.3% up since then. When we look at Amcor Plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05.

Amcor Plc (NYSE:AMCR) trade information

Instantly AMCR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.56 subtracted -3.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.40%, with the 5-day performance at -3.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amcor Plc (NYSE:AMCR) is -9.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.87 days.