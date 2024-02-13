Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) Lose -0.99%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 17.21 million Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s per share price at $148.73 changed hands at -$1.49 or -0.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1849.16B. GOOG’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.35% off its 52-week high of $155.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $88.86, which suggests the last value was 40.25% up since then. When we look at Alphabet Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 27.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.79.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) trade information

Instantly GOOG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 150.70 subtracted -0.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.53%, with the 5-day performance at 2.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is 3.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 36.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.82 days.