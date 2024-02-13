Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKTS) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 1.5 million Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s per share price at $0.73 changed hands at $0.05 or 7.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $72.11M. AKTS’s last price was a discount, traded about -516.44% off its 52-week high of $4.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.45, which suggests the last value was 38.36% up since then. When we look at Akoustis Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.72.
Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) trade information
Instantly AKTS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 25.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7504 added 7.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.31%, with the 5-day performance at 25.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) is 3.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.33 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Akoustis Technologies Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -62.69% over the past 6 months, a 18.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.40%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.80%. The 2024 estimates are for Akoustis Technologies Inc earnings to increase by 16.59%.
AKTS Dividends
Akoustis Technologies Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 13.
Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.64% of Akoustis Technologies Inc shares while 35.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.10%.
TOMPKINS MARK N. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Blackrock Inc. and Vanguard Group Inc. With 4.79 million shares estimated at $15.22 million under it, the former controlled 6.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Group Inc held about 5.16% of the shares, roughly 3.74 million shares worth around $11.88 million.