Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKTS) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 1.5 million Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s per share price at $0.73 changed hands at $0.05 or 7.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $72.11M. AKTS’s last price was a discount, traded about -516.44% off its 52-week high of $4.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.45, which suggests the last value was 38.36% up since then. When we look at Akoustis Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.72.

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) trade information

Instantly AKTS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 25.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7504 added 7.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.31%, with the 5-day performance at 25.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) is 3.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.33 days.