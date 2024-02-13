Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 1.66 million Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.03. With the company’s per share price at $18.10 changed hands at $0.89 or 5.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $522.33M. AEHR’s last price was a discount, traded about -198.9% off its 52-week high of $54.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.54, which suggests the last value was 19.67% up since then. When we look at Aehr Test Systems’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) trade information

Instantly AEHR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.33 added 5.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.76%, with the 5-day performance at 23.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is -0.69% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.52 days.