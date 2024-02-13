Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ACET) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.18 million Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.96. With the company’s per share price at $3.12 changed hands at -$0.15 or -4.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $256.00M. ACET’s last price was a discount, traded about -171.79% off its 52-week high of $8.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.10, which suggests the last value was 64.74% up since then. When we look at Adicet Bio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.99.

Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) trade information

Instantly ACET was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. The drop to weekly highs of 3.62 subtracted -4.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 65.08%. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) is 2.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.71 days.