Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 1.98 million Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.34. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.35 changing hands around $0.22 or 19.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.25M. ADIL’s current price is a discount, trading about -1011.11% off its 52-week high of $15.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 22.22% up since then. When we look at Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18280.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 108.21.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) trade information

Instantly ADIL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4100 added 19.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.20%, with the 5-day performance at 12.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) is -6.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21930.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.74 days.