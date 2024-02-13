Addvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ: AEY) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 0.97 million Addvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.53. With the company’s per share price at $0.36 changed hands at -$0.24 or -40.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $0.54M. AEY’s last price was a discount, traded about -4038.89% off its 52-week high of $14.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the last value was 8.33% up since then. When we look at Addvantage Technologies Group’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12.

Addvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) trade information

Instantly AEY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2200 subtracted -40.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -85.37%, with the 5-day performance at 2.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Addvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) is -86.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 32710.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.61 days.