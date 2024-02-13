Addvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ: AEY) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 0.97 million Addvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.53. With the company’s per share price at $0.36 changed hands at -$0.24 or -40.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $0.54M. AEY’s last price was a discount, traded about -4038.89% off its 52-week high of $14.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the last value was 8.33% up since then. When we look at Addvantage Technologies Group’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12.
Addvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) trade information
Instantly AEY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2200 subtracted -40.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -85.37%, with the 5-day performance at 2.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Addvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) is -86.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 32710.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.61 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
AEY Dividends
Addvantage Technologies Group is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 19 and March 25.
Addvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.81% of Addvantage Technologies Group shares while 3.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.95%. There are 3.03% institutions holding the Addvantage Technologies Group stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 0.06% of the shares, roughly 9642.0 AEY shares worth $3471.0.
Creative Planning holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 7063.0 shares worth $2542.0 as of Sep 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 9642.0 shares estimated at $3471.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 5693.0 shares worth around $2049.0.